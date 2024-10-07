Prime Video Announces Global Premiere of Tamil Series Snakes & Ladders, to stream from Oct 18

Mumbai: Prime Video today announced the premiere date of the Tamil Original series, Snakes & Ladders. Curated by Karthik Subbaraj, produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A StoneBench Production), the Tamil Original series is created by Kamala Alchemis & Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan and Kamala Alchemis. The edge-of-the-seat thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya ragaveshwar, Surya kumar, Tarun and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. Replete with suspense and intrigue, the nine-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on 18 October in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Snakes & Ladders marks the latest addition to the Prime membership.



Set in the mid-2000s, this quirky, yet a gripping dark-humour thriller truly celebrates friendship in all forms. The story follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum. As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails, making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery.



“At Prime Video, we are committed to delivering authentic stories that go beyond the surface and strike all the right chords with our audience. We strive to back stories that stay with viewers long after the credits roll, offering narratives that deftly capture a diverse milieu,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “Our passion for regional storytelling, particularly in Tamil content space, has been pivotal to our growth, as demonstrated by the stupendous success of Suzhal – The Vortex, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, and Inspector Rishi in the recent past. These culturally rooted stories have helped us build a rich and compelling repertoire that resonates with audiences in India and beyond. With our latest series, Snakes & Ladders, we are excited to further push the envelope and enrich our content flywheel.”

Curator of the series, Karthik Subbaraj said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to work on Snakes and Ladders, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video on this project. Bringing the story of these four friends to life has been an incredibly exhilarating experience. Each character in the series is unique, with their own distinct personality and complex relationships that reflect the ups and downs of teenage life. The journey of unraveling a mystery that intertwines their lives will keep the audience hooked from beginning to end. We aimed to craft a narrative that entertains while also tapping into the nuances of friendship, personal growth, and the meaningful bonds and lessons that will resonate with viewers. I am confident that the series will captivate audiences worldwide on Prime Video.”

Snakes & Ladders is a part of Prime Video’s line-up for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Starting September 27, this festive season, Prime Video is set to light up your screens with an array of blockbuster Indian and international movies and shows across genres and languages along exciting discounts of up to 50% on add-on subscriptions such as as Crunchyroll, Chaupal, Discovery+, Sony Pictures Stream and ManoramaMax. The biggest festive celebration in India, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, started from September 27th, 2024, with 24 hours early access for Prime members.