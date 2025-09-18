Prime Video Announces Franchise Expansion With Greenlight Of The Summer I Turned Pretty movie

September:Today, Prime Video announced that the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to conclude its story with a feature film installation written and directed by Jenny Han. While story details are still under wraps, the surprise news was announced this evening at the series’ finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.



“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”



“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” said Han.



Adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty has evolved into a global phenomenon since its debut. Season Three drew 25M viewers globally through its first 7 days and is the fifth most watched returning season on Prime Video. The first season premiered in the summer of 2022, becoming the #1 show on Prime Video during its launch weekend. Season Two followed in 2023 and more than doubled the viewership of its predecessor within the first three days.



Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama centered around a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. It explores the complex bonds between mothers and their children, the strength of lasting female friendships, and the transformative journey of growing up. At its heart, it's a coming-of-age tale about first love, first heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of one perfect summer.



Season Three is helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with both also serving as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, and Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The series is co-produced in partnership by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.



Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix's global hit To All the Boys trilogy.