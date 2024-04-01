It's official Premalu finally releasing on OTT

Malayalam Cinema Premalu, which released in February is one of the highest grossers of Malayalam cinema in recent times. This film has not just entertained the Malayalam audience, but also all the movie lovers across the South.





This youthful drama is something the youngsters have enjoyed the most and have made it a huge success at the box office. Once it was a hit in Malayalam, it was dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil as well. Even the dubbed versions have collected a good amount of money at the box office.





Those who did not watch the film in the theatres, have been waiting to watch it on the OTT platforms, and unfortunately the film which had to stream on the OTT giant Disney + Hotstar on March 29, did not happen. And as per the latest update, this film will be streaming from April 12. All those people who have been waiting for its digital streaming can now gear up for its release on April 12.





Manjummel Boys is another Malayalam film that was released at the theatres along with Premalu, but is still running successfully in the theatres and is all set to be released in Telugu on April 6.