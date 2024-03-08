Premalu OTT release postponed for THIS reason

Premalu, the latest Malayalam romantic drama, continues to make waves at the box office, nearing the impressive milestone of Rs 100 crore in global earnings. Due to its sustained success in cinemas and growing interest from audiences in other regions, the producers have decided to postpone its release on OTT platforms.Typically, Malayalam films debut on streaming platforms after a 28-day exclusive theatrical run, following a standard practice observed in the South Indian film industry. However, Premalu is set to break from this tradition by extending its theatrical exhibition.Officially announced by the producers, the OTT release of Premalu is now on hold as the film gears up for its Tamil and Telugu versions' release this week. For those anticipating the film's digital release, it seems they'll have to wait a bit longer. Sources within the industry suggest that Premalu won't hit streaming platforms until it completes at least 50 days in theaters, possibly toward the end of March.The streaming rights for Premalu are reportedly held by Disney+Hotstar.Premalu's success in theaters persists, marking a significant achievement for Malayalam cinema this year. It surprised audiences, rejuvenating their interest in theatrical experiences amidst the growing dominance of streaming platforms. Films like Premalu highlight the communal joy of watching a well-crafted movie together.Premalu premiered in cinemas on February 9 and has grossed over Rs 85 crore in worldwide ticket sales thus far. Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, the film follows an ordinary man's pursuit of a woman seemingly beyond his reach.With its Hyderabad connection, the filmmakers aim to resonate with Telugu audiences, while also capitalizing on the increasing popularity of Malayalam cinema among Tamil viewers, following the success of Manjummel Boys at the box office.