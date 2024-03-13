It's Official! HanuMan Finally Releasing on OTT Platform

HanuMan, the highly acclaimed fantasy action adventure film directed by Prasanth Varma, made waves at the box office upon its release alongside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on January 12. The movie, which marks the first installment of Prasanth Varma's PV Cinematic Universe (PVCU), achieved unprecedented success, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film in the history of Tollywood, with earnings surpassing Rs 300 Crore worldwide.Fans and cinephiles alike eagerly anticipate the digital premiere of Teja Sajja's HanuMan, which garnered immense praise for its innovative storytelling and impressive visual effects. Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 40 Crore, the film has exceeded expectations, grossing over Rs 330 Crore and still holding strong in theaters worldwide.While initial rumors suggested a streaming debut on March 2, the OTT release of HanuMan was postponed due to its continued success in theaters. However, the latest update reveals that the Hindi version will premiere on March 16 on Jio Cinema, while Zee5, which holds the streaming rights for all South Indian languages, has also confirmed March 16 as the OTT release date.HanuMan boasts a stellar cast including Teja Sajja as the titular character Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. The film also features renowned actors such as Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by K Niranjan Reddy under Prime Show Entertainment, HanuMan showcases the talent of its crew members including Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh handling background score and music, Dasaradhi Sivendra as the cinematographer, and Saibabu Talari as the editor.