Salaar Hindi Finally Released on OTT

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire roared louder at the box office.The film was not just a successful venture in regional languages ,but also registered stupendous success in Hindi belt and became one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian Cinema.The action drama headlined by Baahubali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is one of the biggest blockbuster in Hindi version and has broken several records upon the release in Hindi version and the audiences praised the film unanimously for action sequences, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance, the flawless storytelling, thrilling background music and the fascinating world of Khansaar.Following the victorious run in the cinemas in Hindi belt, the audiences were waiting for the film's digital release in hindi langauges and after a long wait, the film has been released in the Hindi on the leading digital platform Disney+Hotstar.Taking to the social media, the digital platform shared the film's release and captioned,"Jab Bhi Deva bulayega, Hum aayenge !#SalaarHindi now streaming#Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar"The film's digital release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam has broken every record and dominated the platform with the No.1 position. Recently, the film also debuted on the social platform in English.The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.