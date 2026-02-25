Playing Hero To Madhuri Ma’am Is My Dream Come True: Jatin Sarna

Jatin Sarna has already made his presence felt in the Bollywood with striking roles in films like 83, in which he played the character of Indian middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma, and the extensively applauded series Sacred Games. He is busy promoting his next release as the main lead in "Naa Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya”. Jatin is also amazed sharing screen space with South Super Star Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. Nonetheless, he is very happy to be working with the Dhak-Dhak girl in his soon-to-be released series “Maa- Behan”. According to him, playing lead opposite Madhuri Dixit is like a dream come true as Madhuri is both his and his father’s crush.

Jatin Sarna about his role "Naa Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya” – I play Kaushal Kumar. There is a love triangle in the intriguing story line. It explores layered relationships and emotional complexities between three people.

Further he states, “Love requires commitment from both sides. Marriage is a serious responsibility. Often, we assume something better will come tomorrow, but when we lose what we had, we realize we could have done better. The film questions when to fight for love and when to stop running.”

Jatin wishes his partner, whenever he marries, to have her voice: “Yes, I really want someone who understands me. We should fight, grow, travel, and live life together. I miss companionship. I love to travel and explore spontaneously, so I would love a partner who shares that spirit. I want a woman with a voice, someone who can understand me properly. Relationships are about evolving together, not dominance. I value partnership, not control. I would love to travel, enjoy and explore as well as have loads of masti together. Fight but make up in the night not to carry the grudge the next day.

On his future films: “I am doing a film with Madhuri Dixit, Jailer 2 with Rajini sir and another project titled “Gandhari” – the shooting is still on. Playing hero opposite Madhuri Dixit in “Maa Behan” (Mein unka hero play kar raha hoon).

“Yes, indeed I felt intimidated but she made me very comfortable. We have worked together for 7-8 days. Madhuri ma’am has been my crush and my father’s crush too. When I share the screen space with her, I am sure even my parents will watch Madhuri ma’am and not me,” chuckles Jatin.