Pirated Link Bait: Amazon MX Player, Munawar Faruqi Played the Internet!

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’'s free video streaming service, implemented a daring and creative strategy for publicising its latest series, First Copy, a grim drama that delves deeply into the murky universe of content piracy.

Amazon MX Player delivered a campaign that echoed the show's premise by blurring the boundaries between reality and fiction in order to send a strong message about the adverse impacts of piracy on both consumers and creators.



The campaign kicked off with a strategical misdirection: fans became curious and alarmed after a "leaked" version of the show circulated on Telegram. A well-planned "leaked" video featuring comedian and breakout star Munawar Faruqui as Arif was the streaming service's next move as rumours circulated online. Arif breaks the fourth wall and reveals the trap after appearing to address the camera in what appears to be a stolen clip in the video: Tumlogo ko laga First Copy leak ho gayi aur tumlog dekhne bhi aa gaye? Agar First Copy dekha hota na Amazon MX pe toh tumlogo ko pata hota First Copy na Arif ki marzi ke bina leak nahi ho sakti.Toh First Copy dekhne ke liye idhar udhar mat bhago, Amazon MX Player par bilkul free me hai toh jao aur dekho! The campaign culminated in a poignant monologue by Munawar Faruqui—marking his debut as an actor—where he stepped out of character to speak directly to viewers about the real-world impact of digital piracy. Drawing from everyday professional experiences, Faruqui compared piracy to the deeply relatable experience of someone else taking credit for your hard work. With empathy, humour, and urgency, the video calls on audiences to support original content and respect the effort behind it.



Munawar expresses his opinions about piracy in general and his opposition to it. He said, “I knew when I first read the script for First Copy that it was more than just another show; it was a reflection of the experiences that many of us in the creative industry have. Piracy not only steals content but also effort, aspirations, and self-respect. Without coming across as preachy, we aimed to change the perception and get people to reconsider with this campaign. We've succeeded if even a small percentage of people decide to opt for the original rather than the pirated version. What's the best part? Amazon MX Player offers the First Copy for free, so there's no reason to watch elsewhere.”



Featuring Munawar Faruqui in his digital debut as Arif, the piracy mastermind, alongside Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad, First Copy is available to stream on Amazon MX Player for free, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.