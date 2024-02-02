Pindam Unleashes Chills on OTT: A Haunting Addition to Telugu Horror Cinema





The movie is available for streaming on the popular Telugu OTT platform, Aha, and the widely acclaimed Amazon Prime Video. For those who missed the opportunity to experience the spine-tingling suspense in theaters or simply have an affinity for the horror genre, "Pindam" awaits on these two prominent OTT platforms, promising a hair-raising journey into the supernatural.





Directed by Saikiran Daida, "Pindam" introduces audiences to a world of paranormal mysteries, where Sriram and Khushi Ravi lead the narrative with their compelling performances. The film weaves a haunting tale, bringing together elements of fear and suspense, catering to the ardent fans of the horror genre.





In addition to the lead cast, "Pindam" features a stellar ensemble including Eeshwari Rao, Avasarala Srinivas, and Ravi Verma, each playing pivotal roles to enhance the overall cinematic experience. The collaboration of talents under the production of Yashwanth Daggumati ensures that the film delivers on both the horror and entertainment fronts.





Adding a haunting melody to the narrative, the tunes of "Pindam" are composed by Krishna Saurabh Surampalli, enhancing the overall atmosphere and intensifying the eerie ambiance of the storyline.





Produced by Yashwanth Daggumati, "Pindam" is a testament to the growing trend of horror films in Telugu cinema. Its availability on Aha and Amazon Prime Video provides a convenient and accessible platform for audiences to indulge in the supernatural mysteries at their own pace.





As "Pindam" beckons horror enthusiasts to delve into its ghostly realms, the film stands as a noteworthy addition to the Telugu horror genre. With the convenience of OTT platforms, audiences can now witness the spine-chilling experience from the comfort of their homes, making "Pindam" a must-watch for those seeking an adrenaline-pumping encounter with the paranormal.