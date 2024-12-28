All we imagine as light OTT release date confirmed

The award-winning film All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia is all set to be available for streaming. The film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 3, 2025. This movie has won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It also received significant recognition including two Golden Globe nominations.

Payal Kapadia shared her excitement about the movie’s digital streaming after its successful theatrical run.All We Imagine As Light explores the lives of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and others in prominent roles. It made history by becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main competition at Cannes and won the Grand Prix award.The film received two Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and Best Director for Payal Kapadia. This made her only the third Asian woman to be nominated in this category. The film was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards.Also there has been some debate about India’s official Oscar entry as many critics and fans believe All We Imagine As Light should have been India's choice for the Oscars, especially after Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry was not shortlisted. However, Jahnu Barua, head of the Film Federation of India (FFI) jury defended their decision citing technical issues with Kapadia’s film.Fans can now enjoy this masterpiece from home when it streams on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 3.