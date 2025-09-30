Patricia Clarkson joins Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon 2'

Los Angeles:Veteran actor Particia Clarkson will be joining the cast of Netflix's romantic western series "Ransom Canyon" season 2.Led by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, the series is an adaptation of Jodi Thomas's books of the same name.



Clarkson, known for her roles in "Friends with Benefits", the "Maze Runner" franchise and "Sharp Objects", will guest star as Claire O'Grady, the mother of Quinn, played by Kelly, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love, reads the official logline of the drama.

"We're thrilled to be back and can't wait to turn up the steam, the drama and the romance that Ransom fans have grown to love," series showrunner, and creator April Blair said in a statement.

Production for the second season of "Ransom Canyon" will take place in Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico.

The returning cast also includes Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada and Casey W Johnson.

Other returning guest cast members for the second season include Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen and Niko Guardado.

Blair will executively produce the second season along with Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner, Duhamel and Kelly.