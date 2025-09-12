Paradha Now Streaming on Prime Video

Anupama Parameswaran's recently released film, Paradha, has made its way to Prime Video after opening to mixed reviews and failing to perform well at the box office.



The film is now available for streaming three weeks after its theatrical release. Paradha is a female-centric film that can be watched with Telugu and Malayalam audio, along with English subtitles.

The movie also features Gautham Menon and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. Paradha was produced by Sreenivasulu P, Vijay Donkada, and Sridhar Makkuva, with music composed by Gopi Sundar.