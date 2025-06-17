Panchayat’s Eternal Food Romance Continues In Season 4 Of Prime Video Original

The election campaign is in full swing as Manju Devi and Kranti Devi lock horns, while Panchayat Season 4 gets ready for its dhamaakedaar premiere on Prime Video! With narebaazi and fun banters, in every galli-nukkad of Phulera, one thing hasn’t changed—iss show ka asli hero? Bhai, khaana! Elections may come and go, but one thing that has stayed true to the Panchayat franchise is the food. Panchayat’s love for food runs so deep, it feels like every Indian household’s kitchen got a cameo—lauki became such a legend, it's now the official party symbol for Manju Devi’s election campaign.



Since the inception of the show, food has been the unofficial party member in Panchayat— Remember the slogans present everywhere from “Do Bacche Meethi Kheer” to sweet being offered to Abhishek when he first entered the village, or how Paradhan ji’s lauki pe charcha became his USP? From intense discussions over dinner plates to chai-pe-gossip at the legendary tapri, this show has been serving masaledaar moments non-stop! Now in the 4th installment, as the battle between Team Manju Devi and Team Kranti Devi hits full swing, food has taken center stage—phir se! From kheer-lauki bribery to Kranti Devi’s aloo-lelo across the village, and finally that epic samosa moment where Banrakas declared, “upar ka maida unki taraf se hai andar ka aloo humara hai—” this is the type of gastronomic galli politics we live for. What’s interesting to see is that a plate full of delicious meal has the power to get Vinod to change his party support! But does that happen? Well, at least the trailer kept us at a cliffhanger.



Neena Gupta, who returns as the feisty Manju Devi, shares, “After doing Panchayat, I’ve truly embraced lauki—something I would’ve never imagined saying! It’s become such a big part of my identity because of the show. I started experimenting with it at home—lauki ki sabzi, kofta, even halwa! It’s no longer just a vegetable; it’s a feeling. The way Panchayat has given importance to lauki is beautiful—in Phulera, it’s practically a token of love. From election strategies to personal gestures, lauki finds a way into every scene.”



Sunita Rajwar, who plays the fiery Kranti Devi, adds, “The food in Panchayat is more than just a prop—it’s a character. You’ll see how even aloo becomes a tool for power play in Phulera this season!”



Panchayat’s chatpata rishta with food is the kind of chemistry that can’t be scripted, it just happens– like jalebi accidentally landing in rabri. With the audience craving more of Phulera, the excitement for Season 4 is full-tadka mode ON. Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. The series will be streaming on Prime Video from June 24.

