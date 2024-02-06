Guntur Kaaram to Kaatera: OTT Releases This Month

As the digital streaming landscape continues to evolve, this week's lineup of OTT releases promises a diverse range of entertainment genres, catering to varied tastes. From heartfelt romantic narratives to intense investigations and political dramas, viewers can expect a plethora of options to choose from.

Bubblegum

Starting February 9th, Aha Video presents "Bubblegum," a romantic action movie that weaves a tale of love across socio-economic divides. The film follows an aspiring DJ from a modest background who falls in love with a girl from a wealthy family. However, their relationship faces challenges after an unfortunate incident. Can they reconcile and overcome the hurdles that socio-economic differences present?

Captain Miller

Launching on Amazon Prime Video from February 9th, "Captain Miller" unfolds during the pre-independence era. Dhanush takes on the titular role, portraying an ex-soldier on a mission to shield his village from the brutalities inflicted by the British Army. The action-adventure film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a crucial period in history.

Guntur Kaaram

Streaming on Netflix from February 9th, "Guntur Kaaram" is a Telugu-language action flick featuring Mahesh Babu as the lead character, an abandoned son of a prominent figure. With an ensemble cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, and Prakash Raj, the film promises an engaging storyline set against the dynamic backdrop of action and drama.

Jai Mehendran

SonyLIV presents "Jai Mehendran" from February 9th, a Malayalam political drama series. Saiju Kurup takes on the role of a manipulative Deputy Tehsildar, navigating through the intricate power dynamics of the political landscape. The series explores the twists and turns that unfold when he becomes a victim of the same power play within the system.

Kaatera

Streaming on Zee5 from February 9th, "Kaatera" is a Kannada action-drama set in the rural milieu of the 1970s. Darshan leads the narrative as Kaatera, assisting villagers in leveraging the benefits of the Land Reforms Act. However, this noble endeavor doesn't sit well with the landlords, setting the stage for conflict and drama.

Bhakshak

Available on Netflix from February 9th, "Bhakshak" centers around the courageous journalist Vaishali, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Investigating a sensitive case of assault in a shelter for young girls, Vaishali confronts influential individuals determined to conceal the truth. The film delves into the challenges faced by those seeking justice against formidable odds.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Streaming on Zee5 from February 9th, "Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan" is a comedy movie revolving around an intelligence services agent who discovers a striking resemblance between Praful (Rajeev Mehta) and the king of Paanthukistan. A humorous plan is hatched to replace Praful with the king to safeguard the people.