Oscar nominee To Kill A Tiger streaming on OTT : Here’s where you can watch it





The Oscar-nominated documentary "To Kill A Tiger," which portrays a father's relentless quest for justice after his daughter's abduction and assault, ultimately lost the Best Documentary Feature award to "20 Days in Mariupol." Directed by Mstyslav Chernov, the Ukrainian film depicts the harrowing experiences of journalists trapped in Mariupol following Russia's invasion.Although "To Kill A Tiger," helmed by Delhi-born filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, was a finalist alongside "Bobi Wine: The People's President," "The Eternal Memory," and “Four Daughters,” it did not secure the coveted Oscar. Despite this, the documentary garnered attention for its powerful narrative and impactful storytelling.Produced by Notice Pictures Inc and the National Film Board of Canada, with executive producers including Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022, where it received the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.The documentary, which premiered on Netflix just hours before the Oscars, marks another significant contribution to Indian cinema's global presence, following the success of "RRR" and "The Elephant Whisperers" at previous Academy Awards ceremonies.