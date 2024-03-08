Oppenheimer creates history on OTT platform

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, "Oppenheimer," has made waves following its recent release on OTT platforms. Initially premiering in theaters in July last year, the movie achieved remarkable success, grossing over $900 million worldwide. However, its journey didn't end there, as the film continued to soar to new heights upon its OTT debut.Released on Peacock, a renowned OTT streaming platform, "Oppenheimer" quickly became one of the platform's most-watched films within its first week, accumulating an impressive 821 million watch minutes. This monumental achievement significantly contributed to the movie's overall performance, propelling its global box office collection to an astounding $954 million, as reported by Nielsen's data.In addition to its commercial success, "Oppenheimer" garnered critical acclaim, receiving 13 nominations for the Academy Awards and earning 8 nominations for the Golden Globes. The film went on to win 5 awards out of its total nominations, solidifying its status as a cinematic masterpiece.Nolan's previous works, such as "Inception" and "The Dark Knight," are also available on Peacock. Following the success of "Oppenheimer" and its accolades during awards season, these films have experienced a surge in viewership on the platform. The widespread acclaim and recognition have further bolstered Nolan's reputation as a visionary filmmaker, leading to increased interest and anticipation for his future projects.The phenomenal success of "Oppenheimer" on OTT platforms underscores the growing influence of streaming services in the film industry. As audiences continue to embrace the convenience and accessibility of online streaming, filmmakers like Nolan are adapting to this evolving landscape, leveraging digital platforms to reach a broader audience and amplify the impact of their work.