No Bigg Boss Hindi OTT this year?





Bigg Boss is one of the much-awaited and most-watched shows in India. This reality show, which is available and is shot in various regions and languages, has a special section of audience. Coming to the OTT show this year, hosted by Salman Khan yet again, it is said that there is going to be no Bigg Boss OTT this year. Yes. You read it right.Rumours suggesting a May 15 release date for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 have been circulating, but recent reports indicate otherwise. It appears that the show might not return this year, with concerns over viewer fatigue playing a significant role in the decision.In an attempt to diversify the Bigg Boss experience, the past two years saw the introduction of Bigg Boss OTT, with Karan Johar hosting the inaugural season. However, Salman Khan returned to helm the second season, raising questions about the necessity of a separate platform for the same content.Moreover, securing Salman Khan's hosting services comes with a hefty price tag for JioCinema, the streaming platform hosting Bigg Boss OTT. While the weekend episodes draw considerable viewership and attention, the weekdays struggle to maintain momentum.