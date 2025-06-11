Nithiin's Thammudu: Prime Video Secures Digital Rights

Actor Nithiin is awaiting the release of Thammudu and is all set to kickstart the film’s promotions soon. Thammudu is scheduled to hit big screens on July 4, 2025.

The film’s trailer will be released today at 5 PM.



According to sources, Nithiin’s Thammudu digital rights have been acquired by Prime Video for a staggering amount. The official announcement regarding the same is expected to be out soon.



Saptami Gowda will be seen as the female lead in the film. Apart from Nithiin and Saptami, Thammudu boasts a stellar cast including Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Swasika, and Saurabh Sachdeva, who are going to appear in key roles. Thammudu is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.

The music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

