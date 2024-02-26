Niharika Konidela turns host for a show on OTT

After the resounding success of its previous seasons, Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is poised to make her debut as a host on Aha's Chef Mantra Season 3, ushering in an exciting new format brimming with more fun, games, and captivating tasks. With Niharika at the helm, viewers can anticipate a whirlwind of entertainment as she brings her signature charm and wit to the screen.The show boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities from diverse backgrounds within the entertainment industry. Each episode guarantees a star-studded extravaganza, with special guests injecting their own unique flair into the proceedings, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience for all.Spanning across 8 episodes, fans are in for a treat as Niharika Konidela and her guests embark on a rollercoaster journey of emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments. From heartwarming tales to side-splitting anecdotes, Chef Mantra Season 3 promises to deliver an unparalleled experience.Mark your calendars for the grand premiere of the first episode of Chef Mantra Season 3, airing on March 3, 2024, followed by subsequent episodes every Friday at 8 PM, exclusively on Aha.