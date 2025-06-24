Netizens Praise Prime Video’s Panchayat 4, Share Excitement for Season 5

TVF and Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat has been one of the most loved shows in the OTT space. Set against the backdrop of rural India, the series has spanned four seasons, earning praise for its heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and stellar performances.

After three successful seasons, the highly anticipated Season 4 is finally here, and it’s already winning hearts. Now streaming on Prime Video, the show is receiving glowing reviews from audiences. Fans and netizens are flooding social media with love and gratitude, already expressing excitement for Season 5.

A fan wrote, “Politics chhoti ho ya badi… Phulera sabko sikha dega asli rajneeti! ❤️💯 #Panchayat #panchayatseason4 #Season4Done @amazonprimeIN”











A netizen praised the show writing, “Binged #panchayat season 4 on @PrimeVideoIN, I'm positive i won't be able to sleep after what is just witnessed, subtle, Desi yet entertainment overdose, hatsoff to all the people behind this✌️ can't wait for season 5 already 😭#PanchayatOnPrime #panchayatseason4”

A fan praised in a tweet, “#PanchayatSeason4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema. A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks. Some victories don’t bring joy Some victories hurt more than defeats That’s real. That’s #Panchayat”





“Finished watching all the episodes of Panchayat (season 4). A big salute 🫡 to the actors for their great acting as always and big thanks to the makers for their extraordinary effort. Now, waiting for season 5,” wrote an exited netizen.





“#Panchayat #PanchayatSeason4 #Webseries #TVF #PrimeVideo Amazing, so wonderful series yrr🥳🙌 Ek se badke ek character hain😎😎#panchayatseason4,” read a fan’s tweet.





Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, with Chandan Kumar as the writer, and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Featuring a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Durgesh Kumar, the much-loved series has returned with its fourth season, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

