Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan OTT Release

Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan which features veteran Vikram and the stunning Parvathy Thiruvothu as leads a highly awaited action-adventure was in the news after its theatrical release on Independence Day. Vikram's commendable on-screen portrayal and superb technical features of the film received great reviews as well as Pasupathy and Malavika Mohanan who emerged to be impressive in the ensemble cast.However high expectations and an equally remarkable reception on the day of release did not save Thangalaan from commercial embarrassment as the second day box office masked about 90% drop causing poor collection records for a film with such fine budgets.At first, when Thangalaan’s digital rights were acquired by Netflix, many thought the film would stream within the Netflix schedule by mid-September. However, the reports indicate that this is not the case, that there have been complications. Strong rumors suggest that Netflix may back out of the contract and the OTT rights to the film will soon go to another company.For the fans hoping to catch the film on its OTT debut, it looks like they will have to wait a little more. As per the recent news, Amazon Prime Video has approached the makers of Thangalaan for an OTT deal which is likely to happen. Also, as per an picture that is doing rounds on the internet, the film will stream soon on Amazon Prime Video.