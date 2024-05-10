This Bollywood Film is a Hit on OTT

Netflix has not had many good hits in recent times and the Top 10 too, so it was tough to find an Indian film. But in the last week, there have been a lot of movies and series from India that are in the Top 10 in India and one of them that is ruling hearts from all across is Laapata Ladies.

This film, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, has won the hearts of many. While its theatrical release was a blockbuster hit, its debut on OTT was also a massive hit. At the time when Laapata Ladies hit the screens, many big films were released at the same time. But this film emerged as the winner at the box office making the star heroes question the content they have been making.

Laapata Ladies made its debut on Netflix a few days ago and netizens are all praises for its heartwarming story. Actors Sparsh Srivasthav, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta have done an excellent job playing the lead roles and these budding actors are a delight to watch on the screen for their performance that is nothing less than any versatile actor.

Also, this one seems to be a slap on the face of all the actors who make a name and fame for themselves only through nepotism.