Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: OTT Release Details

Kiran Rao's directorial venture "Laapataa Ladies" hit theaters on March 1st amidst much anticipation, following the success of previous projects like "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Article 370". Produced in collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, the film received a warm reception from critics and audiences alike.





Set against the backdrop of rural India in 2001, "Laapataa Ladies" follows the story of two young brides separated during a train journey, exploring the ensuing consequences as Kishan, a dedicated police officer, investigates their disappearance. While the movie has resonated with its target audience, many are eagerly anticipating its release on OTT platforms.





OTT Release Date and Platform Details:

Recent updates reveal that "Laapataa Ladies" will exclusively premiere on Netflix. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, actively involved in promoting the film, have hinted at a unique cinematic experience that will soon be accessible to audiences on the popular streaming platform. However, the digital release date is yet to be announced as the film continues its theatrical run.





Box Office Update:

Despite its critical acclaim, "Laapataa Ladies" has seen a decline in box office performance, with day 6 earnings amounting to Rs 0.50 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 5.45 crore. Starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, the comedy-drama's box office prospects are set to receive a boost with special screenings priced at Rs 100 in honor of International Women's Day on March 8th.





As the film navigates its theatrical journey, the offer presents an opportunity to attract more viewers and potentially enhance its performance at the ticket window.