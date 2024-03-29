Tillu Square OTT Release: Where to Watch

DJ Tillu's sequel Tillu Square hit the screens today and is ruling the box office. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, with Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady, the film is nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The makers are super happy with the response that has been received from the audience and have even announced a third part of the franchise today.As per the latest reports, the film has already bagged its satellite and digital streaming partners. While Star Maa has secured the satellite rights, it is none other than Netflix that has bagged the exclusive digital streaming rights of the movie. The streaming date will be officially announced once the film finishes its theatrical run.Tillu Square even has Neha Shetty playing a cameo and the cast of the film has Prince Cecil, Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, and others in pivotal roles. The film is made by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Sai Sowjanya under Fortune Four Cinemas.Expectations on this film have always been huge and once again, Tillu has proved that he is going to entertain the audience at his best. On the work front, Siddu has Jack and Thelusu Kadha in the pipeline.