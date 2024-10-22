Netflix announces Meiyazhagan’s OTT release

Kollywood actors Karthi and Arvind Swamy reunited for a drama called Meiyazhagan which was directed by C. Prem Kumar best known for 96. The movie, which recently hit the theaters received great response from the audience. It was also released in Telugu as Sathyam Sundaram.

After what can be safely described as a win for the film, Meiyazhagan now moves to Netflix and will be available from October 27, 2024. Subtitled versions in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam will be added along with Tamil and Telugu language versions. An anticipation so massive was bred as a result of the captivating screenplay and powerful performances by the actors, that it is now anticipated that the movie will do well even on the OTT platforms.

The film has a great cast, comprising top actors Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, Sri Ranjani, Ilavarasu, Karunakaran, Saran and Rachel Rebecca. The score and the soundtrack of Meiyazhagan, was composed by Govind Vasantha. The film is produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment. At the same time, with its Netflix premiere, Meiyazhagan is likely to enthrall audiences in many languages which makes it one of the most highly anticipated OTT launches of the year.