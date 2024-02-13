Netflix: All you have to know about The Indrani Mukerjea Story

Netflix is gearing up to unveil a gripping documentary series titled "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth," delving into the notorious Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani Mukerjea, infamous for her alleged involvement in Sheena's death in 2012, which came to light in 2015, will provide insights into the chilling saga. Following the intriguing poster reveal, the makers have now dropped the trailer, heightening anticipation for the show's release.Directed by Uraa Bahl and Shaana Levy, the four-episode docu-series, produced by US-based MakeMake and the India Today Group, offers a riveting exploration into the labyrinthine world of the Sheena Bora case. The trailer plunges viewers into the heart of the scandal, unraveling the events that shook Mumbai's elite circles and forever altered the Mukerjea and Bora families' fates.Featuring never-before-seen family photographs and phone recordings, the documentary sheds light on Sheena's disappearance and the ensuing suspicions that engulfed everyone connected to her. Indrani Mukerjea and her daughter Vidhie take center stage, offering a glimpse into their tumultuous lives."The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" meticulously examines both sides of the narrative, navigating through conflicting early reports and unraveling the intricate dynamics of an affluent Indian family torn apart by secrets and betrayal. Interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her family members, legal counsel, and journalists who covered the case add depth to the narrative.The trailer promises a compelling exploration of the complex tale that has captivated audiences nationwide, offering unprecedented access to never-before-seen footage and images. Following Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, "Unbroken: The Untold Story," the documentary series further unravels the enigmatic layers of her life, including her time behind bars."The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" is set to premiere on February 23, exclusively on Netflix, promising an immersive and thought-provoking journey into one of India's most sensational criminal cases.