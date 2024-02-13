Neru, Antony, Kaathal: The Core and more: Latest Malayalam films to watch on OTT

The Malayalam film industry has been a beacon of cinematic excellence throughout the pandemic, captivating audiences nationwide with its stellar offerings. From established stars like Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mohanlal to rising talents such as Anna Ben and Tovino Thomas, Malayalam movies have garnered widespread acclaim and are now enjoyed by audiences far beyond Kerala.

1. Thaaram Theertha Koodaram - Available on Manorama Max, this drama stars Karthik Ramakrishnan and Vineeth Vishwam in a story about a food delivery personnel's journey to acceptance while caring for two homeless girls.

2. Neru - Catch Mohanlal in a compelling courtroom drama on Disney+ Hotstar, where he portrays a tainted lawyer navigating a challenging sexual assault case.

3. Philip's - Head to Manorama Max for this heartfelt family drama featuring Mukesh and Helen actor Noble Babu Thomas, revolving around unexpected crises that strengthen familial bonds.

4. Antony - Amazon Prime Video hosts this action-packed thriller starring Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Nyla Usha, directed by Joshiy.

5. Rajni - Kalidas Jayaram leads this gripping mystery thriller, available on Amazon Prime Video, where a man delves into the truth behind his brother-in-law's mysterious death.

6. A Ranjith Cinema - Netflix brings you this unique tale starring Asif Ali as an aspiring filmmaker whose fictional story starts to mirror reality, leading to unexpected consequences.

7. Mundrothuruth - Witness the dynamic between generations in this family drama, streaming on Manorama Max, featuring Indrans, Alencier Ley, and Abhija Sivakala.

8. Kaathal: The Core - Mammootty and Jyotika star in this thought-provoking drama on Amazon Prime Video, exploring the complexities of love and relationships.

9. Perilloor Premier League - Dive into the world of suburban politics with Nikhila Vimal's web series on Disney+ Hotstar, offering a humorous take on political dynamics.

10. Udal - Saina Play hosts this intense home-invasion thriller starring Durga Krishna, Indrans, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, showcasing the ordeal of a woman confronted by unexpected danger.

11. Adi - ZEE5 presents this witty exploration of fragile masculinity, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna, shedding light on the repercussions of male ego.

12. Phoenix - Amazon Prime Video offers this haunting love story featuring Aju Varghese, Anoop Menon, and G Chandunath, as a family unravels the mysteries of their new home.

13. Tholvi FC - Amazon Prime Video brings you this heartwarming tale of a dysfunctional family striving to overcome their shortcomings, directed by George Kora.

14. Falimy - Disney+ Hotstar presents Basil Joseph's dysfunctional family drama, filled with humour and relatability, starring Johny Antony and Sharafudheen.

15. Viral Sebi - HR OTT showcases this compelling tale of self-discovery, directed by Vidhu Vincent and starring Namitha Pramod and Sudeep Koshy.

16. Sesham Mike-il Fathima - Netflix offers this inspiring sports drama featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, following a woman's journey to break barriers in a male-dominated field.

17. Little Miss Rawther - Vishnu Dev's romantic comedy, starring Gouri Kishan and Shersha Sherief, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

18. Somante Krithaavu - Vinay Forrt headlines this family drama on Amazon Prime Video, exploring the generational gap and the power of understanding.

19. Achanoru Vazha Vechu - Manorama Max presents this poignant family drama starring Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Athmiya, delving into the complexities of father-son relationships.

20. Garudan - Amazon Prime Video hosts this gripping thriller starring Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, as a retired police officer's past comes back to haunt him.

21. Dhoomam - Fahadh Faasil leads this edge-of-your-seat thriller, available for rent on iTunes, where a couple's life takes a terrifying turn after they are kidnapped.

22. Chaaver - Kunchacko Boban stars in this stylish thriller on Sony LIV, following a group of fugitives fighting for survival against powerful adversaries.

23. Kannur Squad - Mammootty headlines this riveting crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar, portraying a police officer's quest to capture elusive criminals.

With such a diverse range of offerings, Malayalam cinema continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and stellar performances, making it a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.