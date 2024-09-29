Nara Rohith’s Pratinidhi 2 streaming on OTT







Nara Rohith used to be one of the active and promising stars of the Telugu film industry, also called Tollywood, is slowly making a comeback after a number of his film’s career suffered due to poor film choices. As proficient and talented as he is, Rohith is back in the bulwarks of the industry and is concentrating on doing films back to back.His latest comeback movie was Pratinidhi 2, the sequel to pioneering Pratinidhi in which he starred as well. Its first was a big flop in the story section, directed by television channel TV 5 Murthy. It brings a lot of sad feeling that the film could not impact the box office being quite a letdown though acceptably Rohith’s performance was appreciated.As for the fans that did not watch it in the cinema, well it is too late for them since Pratinidhi 2 has found its way into Aha. There are more Nara Rohith movies in waiting for his way back into the main stream Telugu cinema so keep watching this space.