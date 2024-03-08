Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna's Breathe Set for Aha OTT Debut





In the latest addition to Telugu cinema, "Breathe," featuring Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna in the lead, showcases the scion of the illustrious Nandamuri family and grandson of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, former CM of Andhra Pradesh, making a vibrant comeback to the film industry.



Having premiered theatrically on December 2nd, 2023, "Breathe" received a commendable reception at the box office, prompting its upcoming release on Aha Video on March 8th, 2024. The film presents a gripping narrative following a common man's daring attempts to thwart an assassination plot against the state's CM, who collapses unexpectedly during a routine game of golf. As the hero collaborates with his partner, the story unfolds into a high-stakes adventure.



Set to make its mark on the OTT platform, "Breathe" will captivate audiences with its ensemble cast, including Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Jonas David, Keshav Deepak, Vennela Kishore, and more, each portraying pivotal roles in this thrilling tale. Prepare to be enthralled as "Breathe" unfolds its captivating storyline on Aha Video.



