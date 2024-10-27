Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Mehboob eliminated



As per the latest update from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, contestant Mehboob Dilse has been eliminated from the house. Mehboob, who entered as a wild card contestant, soon established himself as the second mega chief of the season, succeeding Nabeel Afridi’s descent. Hardcore fans would consider the fact that Mehboob is here for making his presence felt in the challenges despite facing some harsh criticism that resulted in his elimination.

The eviction is said to be related to the embittering of tensions owing to things that were said by Mehboob during one of the featured disputes around the community with Nabeel Afridi. Neither the event occurred was shown on screen nor was the controversy elaborated on, however, sources have needed to take into account that it possibly disappointed the supporters as it was not so pleasant for the fans and spectators which really damaged Mehboob’s image. Previously an applicant for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4’, he again came back for season 8 of the reality show but again was caught up in some disciplinary controversy.

As the results began to trickle in, the first to prove her worth was Prerana, who had a total of 35,298 votes, which is equivalent to 28 % turn out. Nikhil came in second position with a turnout of 31 051 votes, representing a percentage of 25. Vishnu Priya and Prithviraj stayed in the mid-tier, whereas Nayani Pavani and Mehboob remained in the danger zone and received the lowest votes, thus signing Mehboob’s exclusion.

Prerana 28%

Nikhil 25%

Vishnu Priya 14%

Prithviraj 12%

Nayani Pavani 11%

Mehboob 10%

Contestants eliminated before the episode begin in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 show

The contestant who have been expelled from the house in the last couple of weeks includes the contestants Bezawada Bebakka, Shekar Basha, and Abhai Naveen, Sonia, Nainika, Aditya Om, Seetha as well as Naga Manikanta who had chosen to exit the show voluntarily owing to emotional and mental issues.



