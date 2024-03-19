This popular web series to get a sequel

Naga Chaitanya made his highly anticipated OTT debut with "Dhootha," directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Vikram K Kumar. This suspense thriller, infused with supernatural elements, made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 1st, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative.





"Dhootha" garnered widespread critical acclaim and quickly garnered a dedicated fan base. The series delves into the timeless debate of good journalism versus bad journalism, adding layers of intrigue to its narrative. Exciting news awaits fans as a sequel to "Dhootha" is in the works, with an official announcement set to be made on March 19th.





Amazon Prime Video is set to unveil its much-anticipated 2024 content slate on March 19th, promising a host of exciting announcements, including details about "Dhootha 2." The first installment featured stellar performances from Priya Bhavani Shankar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, Ravindra Vijay, among others, under the production banner of Sharrath Marar's NorthStar Entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling sequel.