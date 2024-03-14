Netflix: 13 New German Shows and Films

As Netflix continues its global expansion, Germany emerges as a key focus for the streaming giant, following the success of its acclaimed series Dark. With plans to heavily invest in the German market, Netflix is set to release a diverse lineup of 13 new German shows and films in the near future.

Katja Hofem, Netflix’s VP of content for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, highlighted the appeal of local stories both domestically and internationally. Emphasizing the streaming platform's commitment to collaboration with partners, Hofem expressed the goal of delivering exceptional entertainment that resonates with audiences.

Here's a glimpse of some of the upcoming titles in Netflix's German slate:

1. Kaulitz & Kaulitz:

- Follow Tokio Hotel’s Bill and Tom Kaulitz as they navigate their band’s tour and new Hollywood home. Produced by Constantin Entertainment, this series offers an intimate portrayal of the twin brothers from Magdeburg, Germany.

2. Cassandra:

- Starring Lavinia Wilson, Mina Tander, and Michael Klammer, this series explores Germany’s oldest smart home awakening after decades of dormancy. Produced by Constantin Film subsidiary Rat Pack Filmproduktion, it delves into mysterious events from over 50 years ago.

3. Brick:

- Directed by Philip Koch and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, and Frederick Lau, this film follows a couple trapped in their apartment complex by an enigmatic brick wall. Produced by Nocturna Productions and Leonine Studios’ W&B Television, it promises suspense and intrigue.

4. Crooks:

- Created by Marvin Kren and starring Frederick Lau, Christoph Krutzler, and Svenja Jung, this series follows two criminals on the run after a heist gone wrong. Set against the backdrop of Berlin, Vienna, and Marseille, it offers a thrilling journey through the underworld.

5. Blame the Game:

- Dennis Mojen, Janina Uhse, and Edin Hasanovic lead this comedy-thriller about a man trying to impress his girlfriend’s friends, only to face her ex. Produced by W&B Television, it promises a blend of humor and suspense.

6. Shirin David:

- This documentary series chronicles the tour of Germany’s most successful female rapper, offering insights into Shirin David’s rise to fame and her impact on the music industry.

7. Pinzner: German Hitman:

- Produced by Leonine’s Beetz Brothers Film Production, this documentary series delves into the notorious case of contract killer Werner Mucki Pinzner, exploring one of Germany’s most infamous criminal scandals.

8. Jack Unterweger:

- The Thursday Company presents this docuseries on Jack Unterweger, a convicted murderer who gained notoriety for his perceived rehabilitation, sparking debate about the nature of rehabilitation.

9. Murder Mindfully:

- Constantin Film’s series stars Tom Schilling as a lawyer thrust into the world of murder, promising a gripping narrative exploring the complexities of crime and morality.

10. Exterritorial:

- Directed by Christian Zübert, this feature delves into the disappearance of a special forces soldier’s son at the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt, offering a tense thriller with international intrigue.

11. Delicious:

- Nele Mueller-Stöfen’s film from Komplizenfilm disrupts the idyllic vacation of a German family when they take in an injured woman, exploring the unraveling of secrets and human relationships.

12. Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust:

- Banijay Productions Germany presents this unscripted series, challenging contestants to navigate luxury paradise and escape a jungle camp, promising intense competition and unexpected alliances.

13. Love Is Blind:

- Redseven Entertainment introduces the German iteration of the popular dating show, challenging singles to connect without seeing each other, exploring the power of emotional connection beyond physical appearances.

With a diverse range of genres and captivating narratives, Netflix's investment in the German market underscores its commitment to delivering compelling content to audiences worldwide.