Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case

Elvish Yadav's arrest on March 17, 2024, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, but recent developments have brought a glimmer of hope. After spending five days in judicial custody, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was granted bail by the court, prompting reactions from various quarters. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, while attending an event, shared his sentiments on Yadav's bail, expressing happiness for him and acknowledging the emotional turmoil his family must have endured during this period.





Reflecting on Yadav's bail, Munawar Faruqui remarked, "It is good for him, I saw his mom and dad and I know how it feels. Good news, hai, so I am happy for him." This statement comes after earlier comments from Faruqui, where he mentioned being unaware of the situation due to his shooting commitments and limited access to his phone.





According to reports, Elvish Yadav's lawyer, Prashant Rathi, confirmed his client's bail, highlighting the legal proceedings and arguments made in court. Rathi emphasized that Yadav was framed in the case, with no substantial evidence under the NDPS Act. Notably, Vinay Yadav and Ishwar Yadav, two other individuals arrested in connection with the case, were also granted bail.





The case in question stems from a November incident where Yadav and others were suspected of organizing a rave party and supplying snake venom. Despite his protestations of innocence, Yadav's arrest last week raised questions, with reports suggesting his admission of involvement in the case. However, his parents have stood by him, advocating for his innocence in multiple interviews.





As the legal process unfolds, the entertainment industry and Yadav's supporters await further developments in this high-profile case, hoping for clarity and justice amidst the swirling controversies.