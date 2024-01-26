Bigg Boss 17 Biggest Reveal About Winner

If you're reading this in a timely manner, head over to Instagram and catch Samay Raina's latest story. Wondering who he is? Well, for fans of Munawar Faruqui from Bigg Boss 17, Samay Raina is known as his best friend – a stand-up comedian, (ex)YouTuber, and chess champion to others. For those who might miss it, he announces, "Friends! Munawar has already won Bigg Boss. But if you still want to vote, you can vote here. So that when he wins, you can proudly say that you voted for him. Even if you don't vote, he has already won. So go ahead and vote, it doesn't make a difference!"

For those who may not understand Hindi, the translation is, "Friends! Munawar has won Bigg Boss 17, but if you still want to vote for him, you can vote here. If you do that, you can tell him he won because of your vote. It won't change the result even if you don't vote because he has already won."Now, you might be wondering why we're sharing this in an article about the current voting trends of Bigg Boss 17. Well, that's because the trends themselves seem to echo a similar sentiment. With the finale just around the corner, the current standings might not be what many fans were hoping for.According to the latest voting trends for the Bigg Boss 17 winner, the top 3 contestants are clear: Munawar Faruqui is leading, followed by Abhishek Kumar in second place and Mannara Chopra in third. Ankita Lokhande, who might have been expected to secure a top spot, saw her game unravel in the last couple of weeks, currently placing lower than Arun Mashettey in the fourth position.Now, let's delve into the numbers. Munawar currently boasts over 338K+ votes, which is nearly 397% more than Abhishek Kumar, who has garnered around 68K+ votes. Mannara Chopra, securing the third position, has 26K+ votes. Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande are in the fourth and fifth positions, with 17K+ and 10K+ votes, respectively.While it's important to take online voting trends with a grain of salt as they can change rapidly, if these trends hold any truth, Munawar Faruqui might be on track to clinch the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, just as Samay Raina suggested in his Instagram story.