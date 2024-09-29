Movies and Web Series Streaming on OTT Platforms This Weekend

This weekend meanwhile crosses different genres and brings some movies and web series to different OTT platforms in Telugu. Political dramas, horrors, thriller and more, most would find something enjoyable. Here’s the complete update about the new releases that are scheduled to stream on which:Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – Nani's new hit film is streaming now on Netflix.Prathinidhi – The political drama film of Nara Rohith is found on Aha Video.Demonte Colony 2 – A horror film that has been dubbed from Tamil to Telugu featuring Arulnithi, is now on ZEE5.Alanaati Ramachandrudu – A romantic comedy directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy is available on Prime Video.Mercy Killing – Action drama by Venkatramana Surapalli can be streamed on both Aha Video and Prime Video.Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2) – Korean thesaurus hitch thriller drama that has a Telugu version is also present on Netflix.Rez Ball – The sports drama film which has been dubbed in Telugu from english can be viewed on Netflix.Honeymoon Photographer – Hindi to Telugu dubbed thriller web series that can be watched on international OTT Jio Cinema.Taaza Khabar (Season 2) – The action drama of the series that has been dubbed from hindi to telugu is available on Disney+ Hotstar.Fast Charlie – Goddhi Productions’ action thriller, titled in Telugu, can now be accessed on the OTT platform Prime Video.Chapra Murder Case – It is a known fact that the Malayalam language bested the other languages in this case. Best explained in this way, its a Malayalam to Telugu movie available on Aha Video.RTI – A legal drama with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead airs on ETV WIN.Immaculate – This time the film is a Telugu dubbed horror film which is translated from English and released on Prime Video.Exhuma – An action thriller which is a korean to telugu dub is streaming on prime video.With a wide variety of types of genres, this weekend’s OTT releases bring variety to any viewer who will be able to watch, thus grab your popcorn and start streaming.