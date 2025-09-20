Mouli's Little Hearts: Digital Release Delayed

Actor Mouli is basking in the success of his recent outing, Little Hearts. The film has been winning hearts since it opened in theaters. Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, and other Tollywood celebrities have been applauding the movie as well as the crew for their brilliant performance.



Little Hearts has been trending everywhere on social media, with some movie buffs eagerly awaiting its digital release.



The digital rights for Little Hearts have been bagged by ETV Win. The platform has made it clear that the film won't be out anytime soon as it is performing well at the box office.

The team needs social media pages not to spread any fake information about the digital release.

The film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Jai Krishna, Anita Chowdary, S.S. Kanchi, and Sathya Krishnan in supporting roles.