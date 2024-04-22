Dev Patel Movie in Netflix Top 10, Courtesy Monkey Man

Monkey Man is one of the much anticipated films in recent times. However, Indian movie fans are feeling let down because as this Dev Patel's much-anticipated directorial debut, Monkey Man, might not release in Indian theaters. Instead, it's expected to premiere on digital and OTT platforms. However, this disappointment has led to an unexpected surge in popularity for an older Dev Patel film on Netflix India.The Wedding Guest, a lesser-known film starring Dev Patel, has been trending on Netflix India's Top 10 Films list. This thriller offers a captivating storyline, making it an excellent choice for a Sunday movie night. The film gained traction in India when Monkey Man generated buzz in the US and its trailer excited Dev Patel's fans.For the past three weeks, The Wedding Guest has consistently ranked in Netflix India's Top 10, even reaching the number one spot for a period, surpassing popular films like Fighter. Dev Patel's rising fame due to Monkey Man has prompted Indian fans to seek out his earlier work.The Wedding Guest takes viewers on a suspenseful journey through Pakistan and India, with Dev Patel portraying Jay, a mysterious character on a mission to disrupt a wedding by kidnapping the bride-to-be, played by Radhika Apte. Alongside Jim Sarbh, the film offers an intriguing plot that keeps audiences engaged.Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest has received mixed reviews, but its allure lies in its gripping narrative and Dev Patel's compelling performance. Despite its rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film proves to be a must-watch for Dev Patel enthusiasts and fans of suspenseful thrillers alike.Until Monkey Man becomes available to Indian viewers, The Wedding Guest offers a thrilling alternative on Netflix India. So, for those eagerly awaiting Dev Patel's directorial debut, indulge in the suspense and excitement of The Wedding Guest to satisfy your craving for his on-screen presence.On the other hand, The film Monkey Man garnered enthusiastic reviews upon its debut, drawing comparisons to the popular John Wick franchise. Despite this, Indian fans are still awaiting the opportunity to watch this eagerly awaited revenge drama from Patel. Regrettably, the film's release has been kept indefinitely, with no official information provided yet.