Nayattu Telugu Version OTT Release Date Confirmed

Mollywood's acclaimed political survival thriller Nayattu is gearing up to captivate Telugu audiences with its Telugu adaptation titled Chunduru Police Station. Directed by Martin Prakkat, the original Malayalam film, released in 2021, features stellar performances by Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Kunchakp Boban in the lead roles.Following its success in Malayalam cinema, Nayattu received a Telugu remake titled Kota Bommali PS. Directed by Teja Marni, the Telugu version stars Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, and Shivani Rajasekhar in pivotal roles. Available for streaming on Aha, Kota Bommali PS garnered attention for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.Now, Aha has announced that the Telugu adaptation of Nayattu, titled Chunduru Police Station, will be available for streaming starting April 26, 2024. As the original Malayalam version received widespread acclaim for its intense storyline and impeccable direction, anticipation is high to see how Telugu audiences will receive the Telugu rendition.With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, Chunduru Police Station promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat entertainment, offering viewers a compelling cinematic experience. As fans eagerly await its release, the stage is set for Nayattu to make its mark in Telugu cinema and continue its legacy of excellence on the digital platform.