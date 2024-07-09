When and where to watch documentary on SS Rajamouli ?

Netflix has officially announced a new biographical documentary named "modern masters: SS Rajamouli,” which is about the director of epic movies like Baahubali and RRR. This film will explore the amazing journey of Rajamouli and his contribution to cinema.The documentary is set to premiere on August 2nd and it tells a deep story about the illustrious career of Raja mouli. For instance, movies such as Baahubali and RRR were blockbusters in India, reaching many records.This film is expected to feature interviews with several famous people in the movie industry including James Cameron, Joe Russo and Karan Johar. Besides, some close associates who worked with him like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan will also be interviewed talking about their experiences working with the visionary director.The documentary presented by Anupama Chopra is expected to provide an in-depth study of Rajamouli’s creative process as well as his influence on the film industry. Anupama Chopra expressed her admiration for Rajamouli, stating “S.S. Rajamouli is a prophetic figure whose vision has revolutionized Indian cinema,” His work has held audiences all over the globe captive. His stories stretching into epic territories have altered the standards of narration. We’re so excited to partner with Netflix and Applause Entertainment in chronicling his incredible career and legacy in film globally.”)This documentary was produced jointly with Film Companion Studios and Applause Entertainment as part of Netflix Modern Masters series which pays homage to India’s most innovative thinkers. Other documentaries on this list include The Greatest Rivalry – India Vs Pakistan, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous amidst others from their 2024 line-up.Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is a comprehensive filmmaker’s journey revealing his creative genius and lasting impact on Indian and global film contexts alike. On August 2nd 2024, it’ll be available for streaming through Netflix.