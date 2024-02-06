Mean Girls: Here is when and where it will stream





Fans of the iconic teen comedy "Mean Girls" have reason to celebrate, as the highly anticipated musical adaptation is making its way to streaming platforms sooner than expected. Originally slated for a premiere on Paramount+, the film took a detour with a theatrical release, capturing the number one spot at the box office in January.For those eagerly awaiting the chance to revisit North Shore High School and join in on the timeless chants of "On Wednesdays, We Wear Pink," the digital release of Mean Girls is on the horizon. While an official streaming date is yet to be announced, here's what we know so far:When is Mean Girls coming to streaming?The film is confirmed to make its way to Paramount+ in early 2024. Although an exact release date hasn't been disclosed, based on previous release patterns, it's expected to hit the streaming platform approximately 45 days after concluding its theatrical run. This suggests a potential arrival on Paramount+ sometime in the last week of February, offering fans a chance to relive the Mean Girls magic from the comfort of their homes.Mean Girls on Video on Demand:For those who might not have access to Paramount+, Mean Girls will also be available for rental or purchase on various video-on-demand platforms. Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and others will offer an alternative route for fans to enjoy the musical adaptation.Box Office Success:As of February 2, 2024, Mean Girls has proven to be a box office hit, accumulating a total worldwide gross of $85 million on its $36 million budget. The film, featuring Reneé Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu, Angourie Rice, and other key cast members, amassed $62.4 million in the US and Canada and an additional $22.6 million in other regions. The success is not only financial but also musical, with the soundtrack soaring to the top of trending charts.Despite the film's musical nature, some audience members were surprised by the genre, noting that the trailer did not explicitly convey Mean Girls as a musical. Nevertheless, the unexpected musical twist only added to the film's allure, leaving fans excitedly counting down the days until they can once again immerse themselves in the world of Regina George, math class dance routines, and the unforgettable Burn Book. Stay tuned for an official release date and get ready to fetch your pink attire for a digital reunion with the Mean Girls.