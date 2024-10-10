Mathu Vadalara 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed

Crime comedy Mathu Vadalara 2 featuring Sai Simha Koduri, Satya, and Faria Abdullah is on tabloids after the box office collection has the second installment of the franchise. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film has now confirmed the date for OTT release.





Netflix has secured the film’s digital streaming rights and will release the picture on the streaming service on October 11, 2024. After experiencing its success in the theatres, the audience is now looking forward to the performance of the movie on the platform.





There are also commendable performances from the actors such as Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Sunil and Rohini Molleti. Mathu Vadalara 2, which is produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, features a captivating music score by Kaala Bhairava. This particular movie is further expected to gain recognition once it reaches the online platforms.