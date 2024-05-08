Mari Selvaraj's Bison with Dhruv Vikram locks OTT deal

Following her recent success in Tillu Square, actress Anupama Parameswaran is swiftly venturing into new territories, solidifying her presence in the film industry. Most recently, two new projects, Bison and Lockdown, featuring her, have been unveiled, promising audiences a diverse array of cinematic experiences.Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, Bison emerges as a promising addition to the Tamil film landscape, with rising star Dhruv Vikram essaying the lead role. Positioned as a gripping sports drama, the film has already captured attention by securing its digital streaming rights with Netflix, reportedly sealing the deal at a noteworthy price point.Currently in the throes of production, Bison boasts an illustrious ensemble cast, featuring stalwarts such as Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles, each poised to contribute their unique essence to the narrative tapestry. This cinematic endeavor stands as a collaborative effort between industry giants Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios, reflecting a convergence of creative prowess and vision. With acclaimed composer Nivas K Prasanna lending his musical talents to the project, Bison promises to deliver an immersive auditory experience that complements its compelling narrative.