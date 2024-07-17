Manorathangal: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal join hands for a Zee 5 project

Many movie lovers, especially of the Malayalam cinema, are waiting for a possible collaboration of the superstars. As a result, fans of Indian cinema are going to experience an epic monsoon this year as Mammootty, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal come together in the eagerly awaited Malayalam anthology series Manorathangal. The trailer was released recently and it left fans elated with anticipation about its arrival date.Manorathangal is based on a collection of short stories by MT Vasudevan Nair who is an iconic Malayalam writer and filmmaker. This nine-episode anthology series is helmed by veteran director Priyadarshan and features prominent actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Menon, Biju Menon, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Nadiya, Aparna Balamurali among other big names from Malayalam and Tamil film industry.The Malayalam film Manorathangal trailer opens with Kamal Haasan Man speaking to the audience in the language of Kerala, which is followed by a tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair’s exceptional history. Within this TV series, each part depicts fresh and utterly diverse pictures featuring actors in extraordinary roles. The project, done by many directors like Santhosh Sivan and Priyadarshan, will present different views.ZEE5 will stream Manorathangal online starting on the 15th of August – offering audiences riveting stories that showcase these great cinema stars at their very best.