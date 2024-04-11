Manjummel Boys Telugu OTT release





The recent Malayalam flick Manjummel Boys has been doing amazingly well at the box office. The film was released more than a month ago and then is dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages for release. The Telugu version was released by Mythri Movie Makers and hit the screens on April 6th. Close to a week since its release in Telugu, the film is still seeing Housefull collections in a few areas.





Many of its fans have been waiting for its release on OTT as well. Well, here is some good news for them. As per the latest update, the OTT release has been delayed as the Telugu release recently happened and makers are still making money. Disney Plus Hotstar bought the rights to the film and it is said that it will be streaming from May 3. The film is a favourite of many already for multiple reasons and stars like Kamal Haasan appreciating the film have given a big push to it.



The movie, produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony under the Parava Films banner, features a stellar ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr., and others. Stay tuned for more OTT updates.



