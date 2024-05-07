Celebrities in Love With This Latest Regional Movie on OTT





Manjummel Boys, a film directed by Chidambaram, has made waves in Mollywood despite not having big-name stars. It has become the highest-grossing film in Mollywood history, thanks to its gripping storyline. Now available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in various languages including Telugu, the film has garnered praise from both audiences and industry insiders alike.Since its release on Disney+ Hotstar, Manjummel Boys has been the talk of the town, attracting a diverse audience and earning glowing reviews across social media platforms. Vikrant Massey, known for his role in 12th Fail, hailed it as his favorite film of the year, while Sobhita Dhulipala, described it as an "incredible sensory roller coaster." Raashii Khanna, who has appeared recently in "Aranmanai 4" and "Yodha," called it a gem and praised its incredible film experience.Taking to her Instagram stories, Sobhita wrote, “Mind blown by ‘Manjummel Boys’! A sensory roller coaster, to put it subtly. Take a bow! @chidambaram W.O.W.”Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna also took to her social media account and wrote, “Manjummel Boys is a gem! What an incredible film experience! Truly deserves the praise it’s getting! Kudos to the entire team! ”Even on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), users have expressed admiration for the film's technical prowess and emotional impact. Many have praised its ability to deliver a powerful message without relying on typical tropes or clichés. The film's authenticity and heartfelt storytelling have endeared it to audiences, transcending language and cultural barriers.Critics have also lauded Manjummel Boys for its portrayal of real-life events and its tribute to the courage and determination of its characters.Featuring stellar performances by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr., and others, the film is a testament to the talent and dedication of its cast and crew. Produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony under the Parava Films banner, Manjummel Boys is a must-watch for anyone seeking a compelling and emotionally resonant cinematic experience. With Sushin Shyam's evocative soundtrack adding depth to the narrative, Manjummel Boys is a film that deserves all the praise it has received and more.