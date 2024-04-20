Manjummel Boys OTT streaming details

Manjummel Boys... is that one film which does not need an introduction at all. This one was released a couple of months ago in the theaters and is still running successfully. The Telugu version of the film was released on April 6th and is something audiences across the Telugu states. It went on to collect more than Rs 100 crores at the box office.

After all the wait, the film is soon going to stream on OTT platforms. Officially, the same has been confirmed by Disney Plus Hotstar that the film will stream on the OTT giant from May 3. This film will be streaming not just in Malayalam but in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and other languages too. It features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Arun Kurian in crucial roles.

The film is based on true incidents that happened a few years ago. It portrays the tale of a group of friends who encounter a misfortune during their vacation at the Guna caves in 2006. The gripping story and amazing screenplay, as well as the bond between the boys have taken the internet by storm and impressed people of all ages.