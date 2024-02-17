Mammootty's Bramayugam to stream on this OTT platform

Mammootty's latest offering, Bramayugam, has taken the Malayalam cinemascape by storm since its global theatrical release on February 15th. The film has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, with its mesmerizing visuals and captivating performances leaving a lasting impression.





Critics have showered "Bramayugam" with praise, hailing it as a masterpiece of horror cinema. One critic lauded it as the most audacious and wickedly original horror film, while another commended its cohesive production design and haunting music, which together offer a rich and rewarding cinematic experience. Rahul Sadasivan, the writer-director behind the film, has been hailed as a genius deserving of Hollywood recognition.





Given the overwhelming positive reception, it's evident that "Bramayugam" is a must-watch film that demands to be experienced on the big screen with top-notch sound quality. However, for those unable to catch it in theatres, Binged has exclusively learned about its post-theatrical streaming destination.





The streaming rights for "Bramayugam" have been secured by the popular OTT platform Sony LIV. With the film being a pan-Indian release, featuring versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, viewers across languages can anticipate its arrival on Sony LIV.





While an exact OTT release date for "Bramayugam" remains undisclosed, it's customary for Mammootty's films to premiere on OTT platforms approximately 6-8 weeks after their theatrical debut. This strategy maximizes theatrical revenue before transitioning to digital platforms.





"Bramayugam" is a Malayalam horror thriller boasting a stellar cast including Mammootty, Siddharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, and Amalda Liz. Set against the eerie backdrop of a sprawling old mansion, the film promises a spine-chilling period drama. Rahul Sadasivan's vision as both writer and director, coupled with the production efforts of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, ensures a cinematic experience that will linger in the minds of viewers long after the credits roll.