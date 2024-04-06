Rebel OTT Release Date Confirmed

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju has become a sensation overnight with her recent film Premalu. With her amazing performance and looks along with her on screen charisma, the Actress is someone who was taking the Internet by storm. Within two days of the film release, Mamitha Baiju's followers on social media increased like never before.







While she was already making her fans go gaga over her, her Tamil debut film, Rebel, also hit the screen. With GVPrakash, as a male lead, the film was produced by Studio Green productions.







Though Rebel cannot be called a blockbuster hit at the screens. It has managed to collect some revenue but failed in impressing the audience. After struggling to run in the theatres, Rebel is streaming on OTT platforms. The film did not take more than two weeks for its digital streaming, and this has come out as a shock to many. Rebel is now available for streaming on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu audios along with English subtitles.





