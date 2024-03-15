Premalu OTT Release Date

The recently acclaimed Malayalam film "Premalu" has garnered blockbuster status not only in Kerala but also among Telugu-speaking audiences. Directed by Girish AD, this romantic comedy stars Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, delivering a delightful cinematic experience.





The Tamil dubbed version of "Premalu" is slated to hit theatres this Friday, offering Tamil-speaking audiences an opportunity to enjoy the charm and humor of this beloved film.





While anticipation grows among fans, recent rumors suggest that "Premalu" might premiere on the popular OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 29, 2024. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the production team yet, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting further updates.





Joining Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the cast are Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Mathew Thomas, and Sangeet Pratap, each contributing to the film's enchanting narrative. The film's captivating soundtrack is composed by Vishnu Vijay, adding an extra layer of charm to this anticipated release.





Stay tuned for more updates on the release of "Premalu" as audiences eagerly await its arrival on the big screen and potentially on streaming platforms.