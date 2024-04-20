Malayalam crime drama Anchakkallakokkan now available on OTT

Malayalam cinema has been doing really well in recent times. Their films are the winners at the box office this year and also on OTT as well. One of many gems that have come from the Malayalam film is Anchakkallakokkan. This film has impressed the audiences to the fullest and its theatrical run has given good profits to the producers.

Now, the film has finally made its release on the digital platform. A month after its initial release on the big screen, the film made its debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film has a huge and wider section of audience and fans. Anchakkallakokkan is streaming on OTT now and has already garnered good reviews from the audience.

The film has Chemban Vinod Jose and Lukman Avaran in the lead roles. These actors have proved their acting mettle ages ago. Directed by Ullas Chemban, Anchakkallakokkan collected over Rs 2 crores at the box office.

The film is all about a Western crime drama that happens around the intricate web of suspicion of murder on the day of local elections in 1986. Though there are many crime dramas from the Malayalam cinemas, this is one of the rare gems that were made in the industry.